    Gujarat Pipavav Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.57 crore, up 48.65% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Pipavav Port are:

    Net Sales at Rs 250.57 crore in December 2022 up 48.65% from Rs. 168.56 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.35 crore in December 2022 up 81.3% from Rs. 43.76 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.50 crore in December 2022 up 63.68% from Rs. 93.78 crore in December 2021.

    Gujarat Pipavav Port
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations250.57227.26168.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations250.57227.26168.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.8319.2221.23
    Depreciation29.6128.9431.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.0587.0260.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.0892.0854.89
    Other Income11.8110.617.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.89102.6961.97
    Interest1.912.001.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax121.99100.6960.93
    Exceptional Items-14.40-5.289.81
    P/L Before Tax107.5995.4070.74
    Tax28.2424.5326.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities79.3570.8743.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period79.3570.8743.76
    Equity Share Capital483.44483.44483.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.641.470.91
    Diluted EPS1.641.470.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.641.470.91
    Diluted EPS1.641.470.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
