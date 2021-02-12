Gujarat Pipavav Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 198.40 crore, up 0.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 198.40 crore in December 2020 up 0.93% from Rs. 196.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.33 crore in December 2020 down 54.86% from Rs. 120.35 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.45 crore in December 2020 down 7.76% from Rs. 128.42 crore in December 2019.

Gujarat Pipavav EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.12 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.49 in December 2019.

Gujarat Pipavav shares closed at 97.10 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.68% returns over the last 6 months and 15.46% over the last 12 months.