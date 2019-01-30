Gujarat Pipavav Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 174.73 crore, up 7.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174.73 crore in December 2018 up 7.41% from Rs. 162.68 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.24 crore in December 2018 up 4.5% from Rs. 50.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.05 crore in December 2018 up 6.85% from Rs. 102.06 crore in December 2017.

Gujarat Pipavav EPS has increased to Rs. 1.08 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.03 in December 2017.

Gujarat Pipavav shares closed at 87.90 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.03% returns over the last 6 months and -41.69% over the last 12 months.