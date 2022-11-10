Gujarat Pipavav Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 227.26 crore, up 16.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 227.26 crore in September 2022 up 16.72% from Rs. 194.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.12 crore in September 2022 up 58.38% from Rs. 45.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.63 crore in September 2022 up 13.38% from Rs. 116.10 crore in September 2021.

Gujarat Pipavav EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2021.

Gujarat Pipavav shares closed at 88.85 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.35% returns over the last 6 months and -22.33% over the last 12 months.