Gujarat Pipavav Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 234.73 crore, up 6.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Pipavav Port are:Net Sales at Rs 234.73 crore in March 2023 up 6.38% from Rs. 220.66 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.32 crore in March 2023 up 30.76% from Rs. 74.43 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.95 crore in March 2023 up 7.28% from Rs. 136.04 crore in March 2022.
Gujarat Pipavav EPS has increased to Rs. 2.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2022.
|Gujarat Pipavav shares closed at 114.65 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.92% returns over the last 6 months and 36.81% over the last 12 months.
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|234.73
|250.57
|220.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|234.73
|250.57
|220.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.53
|18.83
|17.48
|Depreciation
|27.57
|29.61
|30.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|88.25
|90.05
|74.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|102.38
|112.08
|98.23
|Other Income
|16.00
|11.81
|7.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|118.38
|123.89
|105.31
|Interest
|1.91
|1.91
|1.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|116.47
|121.99
|104.05
|Exceptional Items
|-4.98
|-14.40
|5.25
|P/L Before Tax
|111.49
|107.59
|109.30
|Tax
|27.45
|28.24
|37.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|84.04
|79.35
|71.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|84.04
|79.35
|71.73
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|13.28
|5.01
|2.69
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|97.32
|84.36
|74.43
|Equity Share Capital
|483.44
|483.44
|483.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.02
|1.74
|1.54
|Diluted EPS
|2.02
|1.74
|1.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.02
|1.74
|1.54
|Diluted EPS
|2.02
|1.74
|1.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
