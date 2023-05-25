Gujarat Pipavav Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 234.73 crore, up 6.38% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 234.73 250.57 220.66 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 234.73 250.57 220.66 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 16.53 18.83 17.48 Depreciation 27.57 29.61 30.73 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 88.25 90.05 74.23 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.38 112.08 98.23 Other Income 16.00 11.81 7.08 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 118.38 123.89 105.31 Interest 1.91 1.91 1.26 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 116.47 121.99 104.05 Exceptional Items -4.98 -14.40 5.25 P/L Before Tax 111.49 107.59 109.30 Tax 27.45 28.24 37.57 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 84.04 79.35 71.73 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 84.04 79.35 71.73 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 13.28 5.01 2.69 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 97.32 84.36 74.43 Equity Share Capital 483.44 483.44 483.44 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.02 1.74 1.54 Diluted EPS 2.02 1.74 1.54 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.02 1.74 1.54 Diluted EPS 2.02 1.74 1.54 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited