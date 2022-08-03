Gujarat Pipavav Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 208.13 crore, up 30.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 208.13 crore in June 2022 up 30.39% from Rs. 159.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.34 crore in June 2022 up 81.1% from Rs. 32.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.06 crore in June 2022 up 28.16% from Rs. 95.24 crore in June 2021.

Gujarat Pipavav EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in June 2021.

Gujarat Pipavav shares closed at 80.55 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.10% returns over the last 6 months and -25.93% over the last 12 months.