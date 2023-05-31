Gujarat Natural Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.36 crore, down 11.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Natural Resources are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.36 crore in March 2023 down 11.61% from Rs. 3.80 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2023 down 78.84% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2023 down 389.36% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.
Gujarat Natural shares closed at 13.75 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.20% returns over the last 6 months and -33.09% over the last 12 months.
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.36
|3.26
|3.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.36
|3.26
|3.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|-0.07
|-0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.81
|0.88
|0.72
|Depreciation
|-1.91
|2.17
|0.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.61
|1.92
|3.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-1.64
|-0.62
|Other Income
|0.74
|0.16
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.55
|-1.48
|-0.32
|Interest
|1.36
|0.50
|0.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.81
|-1.98
|-0.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.81
|-1.98
|-0.72
|Tax
|0.47
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.28
|-1.98
|-0.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.28
|-1.98
|-0.72
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.28
|-1.98
|-0.72
|Equity Share Capital
|80.25
|80.25
|80.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.25
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.25
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.25
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.25
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited