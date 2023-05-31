English
    Gujarat Natural Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.36 crore, down 11.61% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Natural Resources are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.36 crore in March 2023 down 11.61% from Rs. 3.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2023 down 78.84% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2023 down 389.36% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.

    Gujarat Natural shares closed at 13.75 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.20% returns over the last 6 months and -33.09% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Natural Resources
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.363.263.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.363.263.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.05-0.07-0.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.810.880.72
    Depreciation-1.912.170.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.611.923.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.19-1.64-0.62
    Other Income0.740.160.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.55-1.48-0.32
    Interest1.360.500.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.81-1.98-0.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.81-1.98-0.72
    Tax0.47----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.28-1.98-0.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.28-1.98-0.72
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.28-1.98-0.72
    Equity Share Capital80.2580.2580.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.16-0.25-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.16-0.25-0.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.16-0.25-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.16-0.25-0.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 12:44 pm