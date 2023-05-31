Gujarat Natural Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.36 crore, down 11.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.36 crore in March 2023 down 11.61% from Rs. 3.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2023 down 78.84% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2023 down 389.36% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.

Gujarat Natural shares closed at 13.75 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.20% returns over the last 6 months and -33.09% over the last 12 months.