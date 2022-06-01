 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat Natural Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore, up 118.82% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:10 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Natural Resources are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore in March 2022 up 118.82% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022 up 20.53% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 down 53% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2021.

Gujarat Natural shares closed at 20.10 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 71.06% returns over the last 6 months and 55.09% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Natural Resources
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.80 1.50 1.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.80 1.50 1.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.09 -0.01 -0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.72 0.62 0.52
Depreciation 0.79 0.79 1.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.01 2.27 1.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.62 -2.17 -1.10
Other Income 0.30 0.17 0.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.32 -2.00 -0.27
Interest 0.39 0.08 0.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.72 -2.07 -0.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.72 -2.07 -0.90
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.72 -2.07 -0.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.72 -2.07 -0.90
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.72 -2.07 -0.90
Equity Share Capital 80.25 80.25 56.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 -0.26 -0.16
Diluted EPS -0.09 -0.26 -0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 -0.26 -0.16
Diluted EPS -0.09 -0.26 -0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jun 1, 2022 11:06 pm
