Gujarat Natural Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore, up 118.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore in March 2022 up 118.82% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022 up 20.53% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 down 53% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2021.

Gujarat Natural shares closed at 20.10 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 71.06% returns over the last 6 months and 55.09% over the last 12 months.