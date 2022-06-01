Gujarat Natural Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore, up 118.82% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 11:10 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Natural Resources are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore in March 2022 up 118.82% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022 up 20.53% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 down 53% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2021.
Gujarat Natural shares closed at 20.10 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 71.06% returns over the last 6 months and 55.09% over the last 12 months.
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.80
|1.50
|1.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.80
|1.50
|1.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.09
|-0.01
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.72
|0.62
|0.52
|Depreciation
|0.79
|0.79
|1.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.01
|2.27
|1.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.62
|-2.17
|-1.10
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.17
|0.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|-2.00
|-0.27
|Interest
|0.39
|0.08
|0.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.72
|-2.07
|-0.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.72
|-2.07
|-0.90
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.72
|-2.07
|-0.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.72
|-2.07
|-0.90
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.72
|-2.07
|-0.90
|Equity Share Capital
|80.25
|80.25
|56.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.26
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.26
|-0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.26
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.26
|-0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited