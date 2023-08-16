Gujarat Natural Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.13 crore, up 64.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.13 crore in June 2023 up 64.31% from Rs. 3.73 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2023 up 168.07% from Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2023 up 2250% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

Gujarat Natural EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2022.

Gujarat Natural shares closed at 14.18 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.01% returns over the last 6 months and -0.49% over the last 12 months.