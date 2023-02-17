Gujarat Natural Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore, up 117.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore in December 2022 up 117.15% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2022 up 4.66% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 157.02% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.