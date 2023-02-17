Gujarat Natural Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore, up 117.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Natural Resources are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore in December 2022 up 117.15% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2022 up 4.66% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 157.02% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.
Gujarat Natural shares closed at 14.37 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.77% returns over the last 6 months and -27.06% over the last 12 months.
|
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.26
|2.96
|1.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.26
|2.96
|1.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.07
|0.01
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.88
|0.68
|0.62
|Depreciation
|2.17
|1.30
|0.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.92
|1.85
|2.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.64
|-0.89
|-2.17
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.06
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.48
|-0.82
|-2.00
|Interest
|0.50
|0.36
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.98
|-1.19
|-2.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.98
|-1.19
|-2.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.98
|-1.19
|-2.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.98
|-1.19
|-2.07
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.98
|-1.19
|-2.07
|Equity Share Capital
|80.25
|80.25
|80.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|-0.15
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|-0.15
|-0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|-0.15
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|-0.15
|-0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited