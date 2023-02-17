 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat Natural Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore, up 117.15% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Natural Resources are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore in December 2022 up 117.15% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2022 up 4.66% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 157.02% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

Gujarat Natural Resources
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.26 2.96 1.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.26 2.96 1.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.07 0.01 -0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.88 0.68 0.62
Depreciation 2.17 1.30 0.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.92 1.85 2.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.64 -0.89 -2.17
Other Income 0.16 0.06 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.48 -0.82 -2.00
Interest 0.50 0.36 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.98 -1.19 -2.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.98 -1.19 -2.07
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.98 -1.19 -2.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.98 -1.19 -2.07
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.98 -1.19 -2.07
Equity Share Capital 80.25 80.25 80.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.25 -0.15 -0.26
Diluted EPS -0.25 -0.15 -0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.25 -0.15 -0.26
Diluted EPS -0.25 -0.15 -0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited