Gujarat Natural Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore, up 117.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore in December 2022 up 117.15% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2022 up 4.66% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 157.02% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

Gujarat Natural shares closed at 14.37 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.77% returns over the last 6 months and -27.06% over the last 12 months.