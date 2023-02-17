English
    Gujarat Natural Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore, up 117.15% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Natural Resources are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore in December 2022 up 117.15% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2022 up 4.66% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 157.02% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

    Gujarat Natural shares closed at 14.37 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.77% returns over the last 6 months and -27.06% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Natural Resources
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.262.961.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.262.961.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.070.01-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.880.680.62
    Depreciation2.171.300.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.921.852.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.64-0.89-2.17
    Other Income0.160.060.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.48-0.82-2.00
    Interest0.500.360.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.98-1.19-2.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.98-1.19-2.07
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.98-1.19-2.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.98-1.19-2.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.98-1.19-2.07
    Equity Share Capital80.2580.2580.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.25-0.15-0.26
    Diluted EPS-0.25-0.15-0.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.25-0.15-0.26
    Diluted EPS-0.25-0.15-0.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:33 am