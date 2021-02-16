Gujarat Natural Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, down 51.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in December 2020 down 51.15% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2020 down 351.86% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 93.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2019.

Gujarat Natural shares closed at 18.88 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 85.83% returns over the last 6 months