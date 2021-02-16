Gujarat Natural Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, down 51.15% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2021 / 03:13 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Natural Resources are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in December 2020 down 51.15% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2020 down 351.86% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 93.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2019.
Gujarat Natural shares closed at 18.88 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 85.83% returns over the last 6 months
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.69
|2.98
|1.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.69
|2.98
|1.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|1.13
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|-0.03
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.42
|0.48
|0.34
|Depreciation
|0.97
|1.00
|1.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.27
|1.15
|0.78
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.98
|-0.76
|-0.30
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.09
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.92
|-0.67
|-0.24
|Interest
|0.45
|0.07
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.38
|-0.74
|-0.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-12.61
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.38
|-0.74
|-12.98
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.38
|-0.74
|-12.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.38
|-0.74
|-12.98
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.38
|-0.74
|-12.98
|Equity Share Capital
|56.25
|56.25
|38.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.13
|-3.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.13
|-2.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.13
|-3.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.13
|-2.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited