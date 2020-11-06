Gujarat Gas Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,559.91 crore, up 1.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,559.91 crore in September 2020 up 1.87% from Rs. 2,512.91 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 474.76 crore in September 2020 down 8.21% from Rs. 517.25 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 753.77 crore in September 2020 up 91.16% from Rs. 394.31 crore in September 2019.

Gujarat Gas EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.90 in September 2020 from Rs. 7.51 in September 2019.

Gujarat Gas shares closed at 301.45 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 24.90% returns over the last 6 months and 46.94% over the last 12 months.