Gujarat Gas Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,512.91 crore, up 27.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,512.91 crore in September 2019 up 27.93% from Rs. 1,964.34 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 517.25 crore in September 2019 up 1159.44% from Rs. 41.07 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 394.31 crore in September 2019 up 119.63% from Rs. 179.53 crore in September 2018.

Gujarat Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 7.51 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.98 in September 2018.

Gujarat Gas shares closed at 205.15 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 28.30% returns over the last 6 months and 63.77% over the last 12 months.