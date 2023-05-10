English
    Gujarat Gas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,928.57 crore, down 15.87% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Gas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,928.57 crore in March 2023 down 15.87% from Rs. 4,669.39 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 369.22 crore in March 2023 down 16.9% from Rs. 444.29 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 592.11 crore in March 2023 down 17.2% from Rs. 715.07 crore in March 2022.

    Gujarat Gas EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.45 in March 2022.

    Gujarat Gas shares closed at 466.50 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.82% returns over the last 6 months and -8.00% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Gas
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,928.573,821.284,669.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,928.573,821.284,669.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,078.062,831.253,719.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.64-3.220.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.4948.6048.97
    Depreciation109.42109.27102.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses239.06362.33203.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax450.90473.05595.37
    Other Income31.7931.9917.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax482.69505.04613.01
    Interest6.057.6414.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax476.64497.40598.56
    Exceptional Items-----11.90
    P/L Before Tax476.64497.40586.66
    Tax107.42126.14142.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities369.22371.26444.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period369.22371.26444.29
    Equity Share Capital137.68137.68137.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.365.396.45
    Diluted EPS5.365.396.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.365.396.45
    Diluted EPS5.365.396.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Gujarat Gas #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
    first published: May 10, 2023 10:22 pm