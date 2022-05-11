Gujarat Gas Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,669.39 crore, up 36.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,669.39 crore in March 2022 up 36.18% from Rs. 3,428.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 444.29 crore in March 2022 up 26.97% from Rs. 349.93 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 715.07 crore in March 2022 up 24.78% from Rs. 573.05 crore in March 2021.

Gujarat Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 6.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.08 in March 2021.

Gujarat Gas shares closed at 507.05 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.11% returns over the last 6 months and -3.78% over the last 12 months.