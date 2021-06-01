MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gujarat Gas Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,428.92 crore, up 28.59% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021 / 07:23 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Gas are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,428.92 crore in March 2021 up 28.59% from Rs. 2,666.63 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 349.93 crore in March 2021 up 42.33% from Rs. 245.85 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 573.05 crore in March 2021 up 28.62% from Rs. 445.54 crore in March 2020.

Gujarat Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 5.08 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.57 in March 2020.

Close

Gujarat Gas shares closed at 536.30 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 57.37% returns over the last 6 months and 118.63% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Gas
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations3,428.922,885.702,666.63
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3,428.922,885.702,666.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2,661.252,013.062,026.29
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.20-0.640.14
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost43.8544.2140.57
Depreciation86.8286.1580.49
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses170.77214.26172.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax467.43528.66346.17
Other Income18.8019.5918.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax486.23548.25365.05
Interest18.0224.3242.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax468.21523.93323.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax468.21523.93323.05
Tax118.28131.7877.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities349.93392.15245.85
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period349.93392.15245.85
Equity Share Capital137.68137.68137.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.085.703.57
Diluted EPS5.085.703.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.085.703.57
Diluted EPS5.085.703.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Gujarat Gas #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2021 07:11 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.