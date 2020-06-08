Gujarat Gas Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,666.63 crore, up 39.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,666.63 crore in March 2020 up 39.79% from Rs. 1,907.55 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 245.85 crore in March 2020 up 110.96% from Rs. 116.54 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 445.54 crore in March 2020 up 63.33% from Rs. 272.79 crore in March 2019.

Gujarat Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 3.57 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.69 in March 2019.

Gujarat Gas shares closed at 285.50 on June 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 27.85% returns over the last 6 months and 59.59% over the last 12 months.