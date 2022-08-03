Gujarat Gas Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,303.23 crore, up 72.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,303.23 crore in June 2022 up 72.97% from Rs. 3,065.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 381.10 crore in June 2022 down 19.96% from Rs. 476.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 625.58 crore in June 2022 down 15.93% from Rs. 744.13 crore in June 2021.

Gujarat Gas EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.92 in June 2021.

Gujarat Gas shares closed at 463.85 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.65% returns over the last 6 months and -39.29% over the last 12 months.