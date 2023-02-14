Gujarat Gas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,821.28 crore, down 27.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,821.28 crore in December 2022 down 27.09% from Rs. 5,241.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 371.26 crore in December 2022 up 204.49% from Rs. 121.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 614.31 crore in December 2022 up 125.21% from Rs. 272.77 crore in December 2021.

Gujarat Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 5.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.77 in December 2021.

Gujarat Gas shares closed at 484.65 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.31% returns over the last 6 months and -24.47% over the last 12 months.