Gujarat Gas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,821.28 crore, down 27.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,821.28 crore in December 2022 down 27.09% from Rs. 5,241.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 371.26 crore in December 2022 up 204.49% from Rs. 121.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 614.31 crore in December 2022 up 125.21% from Rs. 272.77 crore in December 2021.