 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gujarat Gas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,821.28 crore, down 27.09% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Gas are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,821.28 crore in December 2022 down 27.09% from Rs. 5,241.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 371.26 crore in December 2022 up 204.49% from Rs. 121.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 614.31 crore in December 2022 up 125.21% from Rs. 272.77 crore in December 2021.

Gujarat Gas
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,821.28 4,107.83 5,241.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,821.28 4,107.83 5,241.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,831.25 3,065.40 4,671.36
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.22 3.01 -4.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 48.60 50.33 46.88
Depreciation 109.27 106.41 96.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 362.33 346.35 290.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 473.05 536.33 140.60
Other Income 31.99 18.52 35.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 505.04 554.85 175.88
Interest 7.64 13.09 14.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 497.40 541.76 161.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 497.40 541.76 161.88
Tax 126.14 137.87 39.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 371.26 403.89 121.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 371.26 403.89 121.93
Equity Share Capital 137.68 137.68 137.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.39 5.87 1.77
Diluted EPS 5.39 5.87 1.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.39 5.87 1.77
Diluted EPS 5.39 5.87 1.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited