    Gujarat Gas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,821.28 crore, down 27.09% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Gas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,821.28 crore in December 2022 down 27.09% from Rs. 5,241.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 371.26 crore in December 2022 up 204.49% from Rs. 121.93 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 614.31 crore in December 2022 up 125.21% from Rs. 272.77 crore in December 2021.

    Gujarat Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 5.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.77 in December 2021.

    Gujarat Gas shares closed at 484.65 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.31% returns over the last 6 months and -24.47% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Gas
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,821.284,107.835,241.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,821.284,107.835,241.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,831.253,065.404,671.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.223.01-4.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost48.6050.3346.88
    Depreciation109.27106.4196.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses362.33346.35290.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax473.05536.33140.60
    Other Income31.9918.5235.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax505.04554.85175.88
    Interest7.6413.0914.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax497.40541.76161.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax497.40541.76161.88
    Tax126.14137.8739.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities371.26403.89121.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period371.26403.89121.93
    Equity Share Capital137.68137.68137.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.395.871.77
    Diluted EPS5.395.871.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.395.871.77
    Diluted EPS5.395.871.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

