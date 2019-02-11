Gujarat Gas Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,117.39 crore, up 34.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,117.39 crore in December 2018 up 34.75% from Rs. 1,571.33 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.03 crore in December 2018 up 130.05% from Rs. 60.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 336.62 crore in December 2018 up 61.05% from Rs. 209.02 crore in December 2017.

Gujarat Gas EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.36 in December 2017.

Gujarat Gas shares closed at 124.15 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.86% returns over the last 6 months and -26.96% over the last 12 months.