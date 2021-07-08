Gujarat Gas: Solid, sustainable business; long-term growth story intact

Gujarat Gas

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Gujarat Gas (CMP: Rs 669.75, Market Capitalisation: Rs 46,618 crore) is the largest city gas distribution (CGD) company in India, and covers 23 districts in Gujarat and has a presence in six states. Gujarat Gas has operations in 27 GAs (geographical areas). GGL provides gas to 15.5 lakh households, 4,000 industrial consumers, 17,000 commercial consumers and sells CNG through its 559 outlets. Industrial and commercial business segment Gujarat Gas is the biggest CGD player in India, with daily volumes of 12 mmscmd....