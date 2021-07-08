MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gujarat Gas: Solid, sustainable business; long-term growth story intact

Gujarat Gas may face price headwinds in the near term but long-term growth drivers are intact. Company well-positioned to reap the benefits of growth in gas demand

Nitin Sharma
July 08, 2021 / 11:38 AM IST
Gujarat Gas: Solid, sustainable business; long-term growth story intact

Gujarat Gas

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Gujarat Gas  (CMP: Rs 669.75, Market Capitalisation: Rs 46,618 crore) is the largest city gas distribution (CGD) company in India, and covers 23 districts in Gujarat and has a presence in six states. Gujarat Gas has operations in 27 GAs (geographical areas). GGL provides gas to 15.5 lakh households, 4,000 industrial consumers, 17,000 commercial consumers and sells CNG through its 559 outlets. Industrial and commercial business segment Gujarat Gas is the biggest CGD player in India, with daily volumes of 12 mmscmd....

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | It’s all adding up as IPOs take centre stage

    Jul 7, 2021 / 02:59 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: IPO rush hour, liquidity line for startups, NMDC stake sale, price tag for carbon, the oil worries, a McKinsey paper and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | God’s Own Country 

    Jul 3, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST

    How religiously tolerant are Indians? Does it affect their political leanings? How is the economy placed? What explains Indians’ love for a strong leader? Here are some interesting findings

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers