Gujarat Gas Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,107.83 crore, up 11.45% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Gas are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,107.83 crore in September 2022 up 11.45% from Rs. 3,685.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 404.41 crore in September 2022 up 62.33% from Rs. 249.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 661.29 crore in September 2022 up 50.21% from Rs. 440.23 crore in September 2021.

Gujarat Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 5.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.62 in September 2021.

Gujarat Gas shares closed at 507.00 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.35% returns over the last 6 months and -21.43% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Gas
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,107.83 5,303.23 3,685.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,107.83 5,303.23 3,685.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,065.40 4,301.48 2,980.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.01 -4.19 -1.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.33 47.16 44.53
Depreciation 106.41 103.16 93.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 346.35 352.17 241.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 536.33 503.45 327.34
Other Income 18.55 19.00 19.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 554.88 522.45 346.55
Interest 13.09 13.57 12.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 541.79 508.88 334.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 541.79 508.88 334.28
Tax 137.86 127.76 85.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 403.93 381.12 249.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 403.93 381.12 249.07
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.48 0.78 0.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 404.41 381.90 249.13
Equity Share Capital 137.68 137.68 137.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.87 5.55 3.62
Diluted EPS 5.87 5.55 3.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.87 5.55 3.62
Diluted EPS 5.87 5.55 3.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:16 pm
