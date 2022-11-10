English
    Gujarat Gas Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,107.83 crore, up 11.45% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Gas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,107.83 crore in September 2022 up 11.45% from Rs. 3,685.90 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 404.41 crore in September 2022 up 62.33% from Rs. 249.13 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 661.29 crore in September 2022 up 50.21% from Rs. 440.23 crore in September 2021.

    Gujarat Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 5.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.62 in September 2021.

    Gujarat Gas shares closed at 507.00 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.35% returns over the last 6 months and -21.43% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Gas
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,107.835,303.233,685.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,107.835,303.233,685.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,065.404,301.482,980.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.01-4.19-1.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.3347.1644.53
    Depreciation106.41103.1693.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses346.35352.17241.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax536.33503.45327.34
    Other Income18.5519.0019.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax554.88522.45346.55
    Interest13.0913.5712.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax541.79508.88334.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax541.79508.88334.28
    Tax137.86127.7685.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities403.93381.12249.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period403.93381.12249.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.480.780.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates404.41381.90249.13
    Equity Share Capital137.68137.68137.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.875.553.62
    Diluted EPS5.875.553.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.875.553.62
    Diluted EPS5.875.553.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

