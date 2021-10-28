Gujarat Gas Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,685.90 crore, up 43.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,685.90 crore in September 2021 up 43.99% from Rs. 2,559.91 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 249.13 crore in September 2021 down 47.6% from Rs. 475.48 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 440.23 crore in September 2021 down 41.6% from Rs. 753.81 crore in September 2020.

Gujarat Gas EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.62 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.91 in September 2020.

Gujarat Gas shares closed at 596.95 on October 27, 2021 (NSE)