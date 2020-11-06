172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|gujarat-gas-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-2559-91-crore-up-1-87-y-o-y-6075551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat Gas Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,559.91 crore, up 1.87% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Gas are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,559.91 crore in September 2020 up 1.87% from Rs. 2,512.91 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 475.48 crore in September 2020 down 8.04% from Rs. 517.03 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 753.81 crore in September 2020 up 91.14% from Rs. 394.38 crore in September 2019.

Gujarat Gas EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.91 in September 2020 from Rs. 7.51 in September 2019.

Gujarat Gas shares closed at 301.45 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 24.90% returns over the last 6 months and 46.94% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Gas
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,559.911,082.922,512.91
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,559.911,082.922,512.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,587.58729.201,955.07
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.020.53-0.07
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost46.8442.5944.61
Depreciation85.6282.2580.18
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses192.49124.86142.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax647.40103.49290.43
Other Income20.7914.9223.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax668.19118.41314.20
Interest33.8740.1052.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax634.3278.31261.44
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax634.3278.31261.44
Tax159.5319.63-255.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities474.7958.68517.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period474.7958.68517.36
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.690.39-0.33
Net P/L After M.I & Associates475.4859.07517.03
Equity Share Capital137.68137.68137.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.910.867.51
Diluted EPS6.910.867.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.910.867.51
Diluted EPS6.910.867.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Gujarat Gas #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results

