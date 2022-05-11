 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat Gas Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,773.37 crore, up 39.21% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Gas are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,773.37 crore in March 2022 up 39.21% from Rs. 3,428.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 444.39 crore in March 2022 up 26.66% from Rs. 350.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 715.10 crore in March 2022 up 24.78% from Rs. 573.08 crore in March 2021.

Gujarat Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 6.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.10 in March 2021.

Gujarat Gas shares closed at 507.05 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.11% returns over the last 6 months and -3.78% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Gas
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,773.37 5,241.16 3,428.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,773.37 5,241.16 3,428.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,719.67 4,671.36 2,661.25
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.25 -4.96 -1.20
Power & Fuel 103.98 -- --
Employees Cost 48.97 46.88 43.85
Depreciation 102.06 96.89 86.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 203.07 290.39 170.77
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 595.37 140.60 467.43
Other Income 17.67 35.32 18.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 613.04 175.92 486.26
Interest 14.45 14.00 18.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 598.59 161.92 468.24
Exceptional Items -11.90 -- --
P/L Before Tax 586.69 161.92 468.24
Tax 142.38 39.95 118.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 444.31 121.97 349.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 444.31 121.97 349.95
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.08 0.97 0.91
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 444.39 122.94 350.86
Equity Share Capital 137.68 137.68 137.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.46 1.79 5.10
Diluted EPS 6.46 1.79 5.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.46 1.79 5.10
Diluted EPS 6.46 1.79 5.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 11, 2022 09:00 am
