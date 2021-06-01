Gujarat Gas Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,428.92 crore, up 28.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,428.92 crore in March 2021 up 28.59% from Rs. 2,666.63 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 350.86 crore in March 2021 up 40.09% from Rs. 250.46 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 573.08 crore in March 2021 up 28.62% from Rs. 445.57 crore in March 2020.

Gujarat Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 5.10 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.64 in March 2020.

Gujarat Gas shares closed at 536.30 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 57.37% returns over the last 6 months and 118.63% over the last 12 months.