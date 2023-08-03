Gujarat Gas Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,923.70 crore, down 24.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,923.70 crore in June 2023 down 24.11% from Rs. 5,170.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 215.95 crore in June 2023 down 43.45% from Rs. 381.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 411.85 crore in June 2023 down 34.17% from Rs. 625.61 crore in June 2022.

Gujarat Gas EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.55 in June 2022.

Gujarat Gas shares closed at 472.05 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.13% returns over the last 6 months and 1.77% over the last 12 months.