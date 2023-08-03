English
    Gujarat Gas Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,923.70 crore, down 24.11% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Gas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,923.70 crore in June 2023 down 24.11% from Rs. 5,170.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 215.95 crore in June 2023 down 43.45% from Rs. 381.90 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 411.85 crore in June 2023 down 34.17% from Rs. 625.61 crore in June 2022.

    Gujarat Gas EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.55 in June 2022.

    Gujarat Gas shares closed at 472.05 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.13% returns over the last 6 months and 1.77% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Gas
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,923.703,928.575,170.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,923.703,928.575,170.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,093.143,078.064,301.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.371.64-4.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost51.9649.4947.16
    Depreciation115.11109.42103.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses389.23239.06219.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax272.89450.90503.45
    Other Income23.8531.7919.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax296.74482.69522.45
    Interest7.386.0513.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax289.36476.64508.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax289.36476.64508.88
    Tax74.27107.43127.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities215.09369.21381.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period215.09369.21381.12
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.861.290.78
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates215.95370.50381.90
    Equity Share Capital137.68137.68137.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.145.385.55
    Diluted EPS3.145.385.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.145.385.55
    Diluted EPS3.145.385.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

