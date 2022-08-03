 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat Gas Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,303.23 crore, up 72.97% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 11:17 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Gas are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,303.23 crore in June 2022 up 72.97% from Rs. 3,065.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 381.90 crore in June 2022 down 19.89% from Rs. 476.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 625.61 crore in June 2022 down 15.93% from Rs. 744.16 crore in June 2021.

Gujarat Gas EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.55 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.92 in June 2021.

Gujarat Gas shares closed at 463.85 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.65% returns over the last 6 months and -39.29% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Gas
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,303.23 4,773.37 3,065.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,303.23 4,773.37 3,065.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,301.48 3,719.67 2,060.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.19 0.25 -0.57
Power & Fuel -- 103.98 --
Employees Cost 47.16 48.97 50.50
Depreciation 103.16 102.06 90.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 352.17 203.07 232.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 503.45 595.37 632.35
Other Income 19.00 17.67 21.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 522.45 613.04 653.63
Interest 13.57 14.45 15.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 508.88 598.59 637.76
Exceptional Items -- -11.90 --
P/L Before Tax 508.88 586.69 637.76
Tax 127.76 142.38 161.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 381.12 444.31 476.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 381.12 444.31 476.18
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.78 0.08 0.51
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 381.90 444.39 476.69
Equity Share Capital 137.68 137.68 137.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.55 6.46 6.92
Diluted EPS 5.55 6.46 6.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.55 6.46 6.92
Diluted EPS 5.55 6.46 6.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Gujarat Gas #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
first published: Aug 3, 2022 11:11 pm
