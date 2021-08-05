Gujarat Gas Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,065.93 crore, up 183.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,065.93 crore in June 2021 up 183.12% from Rs. 1,082.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 476.69 crore in June 2021 up 706.99% from Rs. 59.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 744.16 crore in June 2021 up 270.86% from Rs. 200.66 crore in June 2020.

Gujarat Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 6.92 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.86 in June 2020.

Gujarat Gas shares closed at 770.25 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 102.35% returns over the last 6 months and 148.87% over the last 12 months.