Gujarat Gas Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,241.16 crore, up 81.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,241.16 crore in December 2021 up 81.63% from Rs. 2,885.70 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 122.94 crore in December 2021 down 68.66% from Rs. 392.30 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 272.81 crore in December 2021 down 57% from Rs. 634.43 crore in December 2020.

Gujarat Gas EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.79 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.70 in December 2020.

Gujarat Gas shares closed at 664.85 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)