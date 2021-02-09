Gujarat Gas Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,885.70 crore, up 12.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,885.70 crore in December 2020 up 12.54% from Rs. 2,564.25 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 392.30 crore in December 2020 up 98.83% from Rs. 197.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 634.43 crore in December 2020 up 63.02% from Rs. 389.17 crore in December 2019.

Gujarat Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 5.70 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.87 in December 2019.

Gujarat Gas shares closed at 435.10 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.58% returns over the last 6 months and 45.13% over the last 12 months.