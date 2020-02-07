Gujarat Gas Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,564.25 crore, up 21.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,564.25 crore in December 2019 up 21.1% from Rs. 2,117.39 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 197.30 crore in December 2019 up 42.21% from Rs. 138.74 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 389.17 crore in December 2019 up 15.58% from Rs. 336.70 crore in December 2018.

Gujarat Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 2.87 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Gujarat Gas shares closed at 302.20 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 63.79% returns over the last 6 months and 139.37% over the last 12 months.