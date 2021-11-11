Gujarat Fluoro Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 952.05 crore, up 60.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 952.05 crore in September 2021 up 60.9% from Rs. 591.70 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 206.02 crore in September 2021 up 161.98% from Rs. 78.64 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 333.66 crore in September 2021 up 74.82% from Rs. 190.86 crore in September 2020.

Gujarat Fluoro EPS has increased to Rs. 18.76 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.16 in September 2020.

Gujarat Fluoro shares closed at 2,078.35 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 146.34% returns over the last 6 months and 318.56% over the last 12 months.