 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gujarat Fluoro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,052.97 crore, up 35.6% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,052.97 crore in March 2022 up 35.6% from Rs. 776.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 220.94 crore in March 2022 up 118.84% from Rs. 100.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 356.52 crore in March 2022 up 69.34% from Rs. 210.54 crore in March 2021.

Gujarat Fluoro EPS has increased to Rs. 20.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.19 in March 2021.

Gujarat Fluoro shares closed at 2,376.35 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.64% returns over the last 6 months and 186.98% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,052.97 972.56 776.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,052.97 972.56 776.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 311.76 275.72 284.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.41 -3.71 -32.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 58.60 61.90 49.09
Depreciation 48.29 47.57 45.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 356.42 330.43 294.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 281.31 260.65 135.25
Other Income 26.92 28.45 29.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 308.23 289.10 164.59
Interest 12.86 19.42 22.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 295.37 269.68 142.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 295.37 269.68 142.40
Tax 74.43 68.89 41.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 220.94 200.79 100.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 220.94 200.79 100.96
Equity Share Capital 10.99 10.99 10.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.11 18.28 9.19
Diluted EPS 20.11 18.28 9.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.11 18.28 9.19
Diluted EPS 20.11 18.28 9.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Gujarat Fluoro #Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited #Results
first published: May 16, 2022 09:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.