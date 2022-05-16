English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gujarat Fluoro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,052.97 crore, up 35.6% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,052.97 crore in March 2022 up 35.6% from Rs. 776.55 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 220.94 crore in March 2022 up 118.84% from Rs. 100.96 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 356.52 crore in March 2022 up 69.34% from Rs. 210.54 crore in March 2021.

    Gujarat Fluoro EPS has increased to Rs. 20.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.19 in March 2021.

    Close

    Gujarat Fluoro shares closed at 2,376.35 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.64% returns over the last 6 months and 186.98% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,052.97972.56776.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,052.97972.56776.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials311.76275.72284.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.41-3.71-32.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost58.6061.9049.09
    Depreciation48.2947.5745.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses356.42330.43294.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax281.31260.65135.25
    Other Income26.9228.4529.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax308.23289.10164.59
    Interest12.8619.4222.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax295.37269.68142.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax295.37269.68142.40
    Tax74.4368.8941.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities220.94200.79100.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period220.94200.79100.96
    Equity Share Capital10.9910.9910.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.1118.289.19
    Diluted EPS20.1118.289.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.1118.289.19
    Diluted EPS20.1118.289.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Gujarat Fluoro #Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited #Results
    first published: May 16, 2022 09:22 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.