Gujarat Fluoro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,258.20 crore, up 49.94% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,258.20 crore in June 2022 up 49.94% from Rs. 839.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 277.79 crore in June 2022 up 89.76% from Rs. 146.39 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 444.81 crore in June 2022 up 66.4% from Rs. 267.31 crore in June 2021.

Gujarat Fluoro EPS has increased to Rs. 25.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 13.33 in June 2021.

Gujarat Fluoro shares closed at 3,442.10 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.58% returns over the last 6 months and 103.45% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,258.20 1,052.97 839.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,258.20 1,052.97 839.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 387.81 311.76 285.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -29.72 -3.41 0.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 72.36 58.60 58.32
Depreciation 50.64 48.29 45.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 410.29 356.42 254.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 366.82 281.31 195.07
Other Income 27.35 26.92 26.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 394.17 308.23 221.51
Interest 21.65 12.86 24.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 372.52 295.37 197.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 372.52 295.37 197.46
Tax 94.73 74.43 51.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 277.79 220.94 146.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 277.79 220.94 146.39
Equity Share Capital 10.99 10.99 10.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.29 20.11 13.33
Diluted EPS 25.29 20.11 13.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.29 20.11 13.33
Diluted EPS 25.29 20.11 13.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:33 pm
