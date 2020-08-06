Gujarat Fluoro Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 556.58 crore, down 24.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 556.58 crore in June 2020 down 24.29% from Rs. 735.13 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.91 crore in June 2020 down 40.11% from Rs. 111.72 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.54 crore in June 2020 down 6.53% from Rs. 186.74 crore in June 2019.

Gujarat Fluoro EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.09 in June 2020 from Rs. 10.17 in June 2019.

Gujarat Fluoro shares closed at 432.00 on August 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -28.55% returns over the last 6 months