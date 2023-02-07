Gujarat Fluoro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,440.27 crore, up 48.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,440.27 crore in December 2022 up 48.09% from Rs. 972.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 363.98 crore in December 2022 up 81.27% from Rs. 200.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 576.02 crore in December 2022 up 71.09% from Rs. 336.67 crore in December 2021.