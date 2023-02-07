 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat Fluoro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,440.27 crore, up 48.09% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,440.27 crore in December 2022 up 48.09% from Rs. 972.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 363.98 crore in December 2022 up 81.27% from Rs. 200.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 576.02 crore in December 2022 up 71.09% from Rs. 336.67 crore in December 2021.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,440.27 1,453.12 972.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,440.27 1,453.12 972.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 453.55 462.26 275.72
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -43.03 -37.88 -3.71
Power & Fuel 237.59 -- --
Employees Cost 72.86 72.80 61.90
Depreciation 55.16 53.39 47.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 167.22 425.91 330.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 496.92 476.64 260.65
Other Income 23.94 26.87 28.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 520.86 503.51 289.10
Interest 34.23 24.97 19.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 486.63 478.54 269.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 486.63 478.54 269.68
Tax 122.65 121.42 68.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 363.98 357.12 200.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 363.98 357.12 200.79
Equity Share Capital 10.99 10.99 10.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.13 32.51 18.28
Diluted EPS 33.13 32.51 18.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.13 32.51 18.28
Diluted EPS 33.13 32.51 18.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
