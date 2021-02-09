Gujarat Fluoro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 599.97 crore, up 10.67% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 599.97 crore in December 2020 up 10.67% from Rs. 542.13 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 474.68 crore in December 2020 down 1538.86% from Rs. 32.99 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.10 crore in December 2020 up 58.67% from Rs. 118.55 crore in December 2019.
Gujarat Fluoro shares closed at 590.40 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.79% returns over the last 6 months and -0.61% over the last 12 months.
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|599.97
|591.70
|542.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|599.97
|591.70
|542.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|183.64
|213.65
|211.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.86
|-22.68
|-42.38
|Power & Fuel
|106.73
|110.70
|115.51
|Employees Cost
|50.38
|48.54
|46.26
|Depreciation
|46.70
|46.39
|43.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|94.60
|82.47
|95.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|112.06
|112.63
|71.71
|Other Income
|29.34
|31.84
|3.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|141.40
|144.47
|74.91
|Interest
|26.79
|27.53
|26.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|114.61
|116.94
|48.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|114.61
|116.94
|48.05
|Tax
|6.30
|38.30
|15.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|108.31
|78.64
|32.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-582.99
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-474.68
|78.64
|32.99
|Equity Share Capital
|10.99
|10.99
|10.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-43.21
|7.16
|3.00
|Diluted EPS
|-43.21
|7.16
|3.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-43.21
|7.16
|3.00
|Diluted EPS
|-43.21
|7.16
|3.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
