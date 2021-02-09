Gujarat Fluoro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 599.97 crore, up 10.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 599.97 crore in December 2020 up 10.67% from Rs. 542.13 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 474.68 crore in December 2020 down 1538.86% from Rs. 32.99 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.10 crore in December 2020 up 58.67% from Rs. 118.55 crore in December 2019.

Gujarat Fluoro shares closed at 590.40 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.79% returns over the last 6 months and -0.61% over the last 12 months.