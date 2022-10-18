Gujarat Fluoro Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,461.34 crore, up 51.59% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,461.34 1,333.98 964.01 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,461.34 1,333.98 964.01 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 478.58 405.32 309.23 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -87.32 -40.77 -14.60 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 80.04 77.89 68.00 Depreciation 57.20 54.98 50.89 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 454.25 432.65 305.78 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 478.59 403.91 244.71 Other Income 24.25 26.19 46.11 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 502.84 430.10 290.82 Interest 22.98 20.89 20.15 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 479.86 409.21 270.67 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 479.86 409.21 270.67 Tax 122.63 105.79 65.73 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 357.23 303.42 204.94 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 357.23 303.42 204.94 Minority Interest 4.00 2.84 2.21 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 361.23 306.26 207.15 Equity Share Capital 10.99 10.99 10.99 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 32.52 27.62 18.66 Diluted EPS 32.52 27.62 18.66 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 32.52 27.62 18.66 Diluted EPS 32.52 27.62 18.66 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited