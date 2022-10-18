Gujarat Fluoro Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,461.34 crore, up 51.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 1,461.34 crore in September 2022 up 51.59% from Rs. 964.01 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 361.23 crore in September 2022 up 74.38% from Rs. 207.15 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 560.04 crore in September 2022 up 63.89% from Rs. 341.71 crore in September 2021.
Gujarat Fluoro EPS has increased to Rs. 32.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.66 in September 2021.
|Gujarat Fluoro shares closed at 3,950.30 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.68% returns over the last 6 months and 87.39% over the last 12 months.
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,461.34
|1,333.98
|964.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,461.34
|1,333.98
|964.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|478.58
|405.32
|309.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-87.32
|-40.77
|-14.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|80.04
|77.89
|68.00
|Depreciation
|57.20
|54.98
|50.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|454.25
|432.65
|305.78
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|478.59
|403.91
|244.71
|Other Income
|24.25
|26.19
|46.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|502.84
|430.10
|290.82
|Interest
|22.98
|20.89
|20.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|479.86
|409.21
|270.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|479.86
|409.21
|270.67
|Tax
|122.63
|105.79
|65.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|357.23
|303.42
|204.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|357.23
|303.42
|204.94
|Minority Interest
|4.00
|2.84
|2.21
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|361.23
|306.26
|207.15
|Equity Share Capital
|10.99
|10.99
|10.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|32.52
|27.62
|18.66
|Diluted EPS
|32.52
|27.62
|18.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|32.52
|27.62
|18.66
|Diluted EPS
|32.52
|27.62
|18.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited