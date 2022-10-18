Gujarat Fluoro Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,461.34 crore, up 51.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,461.34 crore in September 2022 up 51.59% from Rs. 964.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 361.23 crore in September 2022 up 74.38% from Rs. 207.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 560.04 crore in September 2022 up 63.89% from Rs. 341.71 crore in September 2021.

Gujarat Fluoro EPS has increased to Rs. 32.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.66 in September 2021.