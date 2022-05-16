 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat Fluoro Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,073.78 crore, up 27.79% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,073.78 crore in March 2022 up 27.79% from Rs. 840.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 218.49 crore in March 2022 up 93.7% from Rs. 112.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 358.44 crore in March 2022 up 55.18% from Rs. 230.99 crore in March 2021.

Gujarat Fluoro EPS has increased to Rs. 19.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.04 in March 2021.

Gujarat Fluoro shares closed at 2,376.35 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.64% returns over the last 6 months and 186.98% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,073.78 1,007.48 840.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,073.78 1,007.48 840.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 313.40 277.56 286.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.74 -14.10 -11.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 65.30 67.98 54.53
Depreciation 52.38 51.77 49.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 370.36 357.02 315.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 279.08 267.25 146.09
Other Income 26.98 28.40 34.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 306.06 295.65 181.02
Interest 13.37 20.16 22.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 292.69 275.49 158.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 292.69 275.49 158.07
Tax 74.19 74.22 47.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 218.50 201.27 110.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 218.50 201.27 110.25
Minority Interest -- 3.38 2.55
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 218.49 204.65 112.80
Equity Share Capital 10.99 10.99 10.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.89 18.32 10.04
Diluted EPS 19.89 18.32 10.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.89 18.32 10.04
Diluted EPS 19.89 18.32 10.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 16, 2022 10:22 am
