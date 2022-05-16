Gujarat Fluoro Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,073.78 crore, up 27.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,073.78 crore in March 2022 up 27.79% from Rs. 840.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 218.49 crore in March 2022 up 93.7% from Rs. 112.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 358.44 crore in March 2022 up 55.18% from Rs. 230.99 crore in March 2021.

Gujarat Fluoro EPS has increased to Rs. 19.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.04 in March 2021.

Gujarat Fluoro shares closed at 2,376.35 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.64% returns over the last 6 months and 186.98% over the last 12 months.