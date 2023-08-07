English
    Gujarat Fluoro Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,209.26 crore, down 9.35% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,209.26 crore in June 2023 down 9.35% from Rs. 1,333.98 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 201.15 crore in June 2023 down 34.32% from Rs. 306.26 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 362.47 crore in June 2023 down 25.28% from Rs. 485.08 crore in June 2022.

    Gujarat Fluoro EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 27.62 in June 2022.

    Gujarat Fluoro shares closed at 2,805.70 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.53% returns over the last 6 months and -15.49% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,209.261,471.431,333.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,209.261,471.431,333.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials445.40482.82405.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-99.27-71.94-40.77
    Power & Fuel--236.48--
    Employees Cost91.7784.6677.89
    Depreciation65.5263.7854.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses423.45210.14432.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax282.39465.49403.91
    Other Income14.5618.5926.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax296.95484.08430.10
    Interest28.0034.8020.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax268.95449.28409.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax268.95449.28409.21
    Tax67.80117.39105.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities201.15331.89303.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period201.15331.89303.42
    Minority Interest---0.012.84
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates201.15331.88306.26
    Equity Share Capital10.9910.9910.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.3130.2127.62
    Diluted EPS18.3130.2127.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.3130.2127.62
    Diluted EPS18.3130.2127.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 7, 2023

