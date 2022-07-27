Gujarat Fluoro Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,333.98 crore, up 46.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,333.98 crore in June 2022 up 46.28% from Rs. 911.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 306.26 crore in June 2022 up 99.14% from Rs. 153.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 485.08 crore in June 2022 up 72.34% from Rs. 281.47 crore in June 2021.

Gujarat Fluoro EPS has increased to Rs. 27.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 13.76 in June 2021.

Gujarat Fluoro shares closed at 3,442.10 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.58% returns over the last 6 months and 103.45% over the last 12 months.